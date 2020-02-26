Yarbrough, Henry Watson, - 87, of Pleasantville, was born July 6, 1932, and transitioned from this life February 21, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. "Moon", as he was affectionately known, was born and raised in Atlantic City. He was the second of five children born to Badger Watson Yarbrough and Sarah (Jefferson) Yarbrough. He is predeceased by: his parents, a brother, Robert Yarbrough, daughter, Terrasita, "Terri" Warren, sons-in-law, James Elam and Henry "Bunny" Watts; and brother-in-law, Thomas Jackson. "Moon" attended the Atlantic City Public Schools. After completing high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Henry joined Saint James AME Church at an early age. He remained an active member for over 50 years. He served on the Steward Board, the Finance Committee. Upon returning home from the Air Force, Henry became a Mason with Prince Hall Lodge #27 F&AM/Azure Temple #38. After passing through all of the houses of Masonry, he showed proficiency to acquire the highest degree of a 33rd Degree Mason. During his career, Henry held several positions of employment: Daddy Lew's Bar, Ike's Corner, The Club Harlem, City of Atlantic City, Atlantic Human Resources, Neighborhood Youth Corps, State of New Jersey, and lastly, retiring as a salesman from Harrison Beverage, often winning the top salesman award. Henry served as a member on the Planning Board for the City of Pleasantville, the Pleasantville Democratic Club, as well as working the polls on Election Day. Henry leaves to cherish: his loving wife, Christine Yarbrough, children: Louise Elam, Carla Watts, Cheryl Braithwaite (Hilton); grandchildren: Dara Hudson, Derrick Williams (Darlene), Lez-Lee Warren, Hilton Deone Braithwaite (Emily), Keisha Brown, (Alex); 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dora Ann Jackson, Gloria Jean Pettiford, Eugene Yarbrough, Sr.; sister-in-law, Dr. Delois Campbell, and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Services will be 11AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, St. James AME Church, 101 North New York Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM until time of Masonic Rites at 10AM. Interment to follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Excellent References. 25 Years Experience. Custom Work & Drywall Repairs. High End Quali…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.