Yard, Jeffrey K., - 63, of Linwood, NJ, passed away at home on Tuesday March 12th 2019. Jeff was the proud owner of Atlantic Electronic Repair Center in Northfield. When he wasn't repairing vintage electronics in the shop he could be found working on projects around the home he built in Linwood. From classic cars and airplanes to computers and technology; he did it all. He was a loyal son, kind and funny friend, and the best dad anyone could ask for. Survived by his mother: Samantha Melvin, Children: Jennifer Yard and Christopher Yard, Ex-wife and friend: Carlyn Yard, Nephew: Joseph Bongiovanni, best bud Tim Longnecker and all of his paramedic friends who he loved so much. Services will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 4pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, with a viewing beginning at 3pm. Burial will be private at the Friends Central Cemetery, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.