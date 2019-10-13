Yates, Virginia G. (Haller), - 98, of Port Republic, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway. Virginia was born January 13, 1921 at home in Lancaster Pa. to Rena M (Meyers) and John F. Haller. She is predeceased by her parents and loving husband, Raymond S. Yates. Left with loving memories is her daughter, Virginia Dolqueist Otepka; grandchildren, Rebecca, Keith, David John, Debra, Kristin, Christopher, Jack and Jennifer; and great grandkids, Julian, Brielle, Cade, Reed, Jessica, Rebekah, Michelle, Garrett, Robert, Christopher, Caitlin, Michael, Jake, Lacy Rose, Benjamin and Olivia. Our many thanks to the Sea Shore Gardens Living Center Doctors and staff; Compassionate Care Hospice, Pastor Frank Brown and the Wimberg Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Port Republic Community Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Republic Community Church, 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ 08241

Tags

Load entries