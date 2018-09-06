Yeager, David E., - 91, of Wildwood, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 surrounded by members of his loving family. David was born on January 2, 1927 in Woodbury, NJ. At the age of 17, David proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. David was married in 1950, and raised his family in Haddon Heights, NJ. David started work sweeping floors at age 17 with New Jersey Bell Telephone eventually becoming an Engineer. He worked for the company for 40 years after which he retired to Wildwood, NJ. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. David worked for the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities for 29 years as the lightkeeper for the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Tower. David worked until the age of 91 and enjoyed meeting all the people who came to visit. David was a member of American Legion Post 184 in Wildwood, NJ. David was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Audrey (nee Anderson), and his son David D. Yeager. David is survived by his sister Helen Whitney; two daughters Debra Bernardo (Robert) and Jo Ann Keeler (Stephen); daughter-in-law Gail Yeager; proud Pop Pop of Jennifer Sun (Raymond), Stephanie Alicea (Daniel), Robert Bernardo, Kristen Schepel (Stephen), and Christopher Bernardo; and Great Grandfather of Andrew, Anthony, Amelie, and Madison. Relatives and friends are invited to David's viewing at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home located at 1201 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM. A service will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David Yeager's name to: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities 1048 Washington St. P.O. Box 340 Cape May, NJ 08204 Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.