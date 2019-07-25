Yeagle, Irwin, - 90, of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Margate passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his two devoted daughters, Ellen and Arlene (Max Baker), and his loving grandson Gene Piccolo. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Joan Yeagle. Irv was raised as an only child by his mother and his beloved Grandmother in West Philadelphia. His life was strongly influenced by his grandmother's belief that he could do anything. He was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Penn State University, class of 1952. He then served in the Army and was stationed in Europe. Upon returning to the states, Irv taught math and science at The Oxford Academy in Pleasantville, NJ, where he had a positive impact on many young men's lives. In 1956, he married Joan after a whirlwind romance of 6 months. She was the love of his life. During his time at Oxford, Irv tutored many local teenagers who were prepping for college entrance exams. After a devastating fire destroyed the school, Irv pursued a new career in property management. Irv was the president of Community Realty Management from 1974 to 2002 where he again, positively influenced the lives of many people. Irv was a leader in the community and served as the president of the Federation of Jewish Agencies. Irv was an ardent Nittany Lions fan who gave generously to the University. Joan and Irv attended many bowl games together and traveled the world with the Nittany Lion club. Joan and Irv passed on their love of Happy Valley to their grandson Gene, who graduated from Penn State in 2013. In the spring of 2014, Irv and his family relocated to Hunters Run in Boynton Beach, Florida. There, he enjoyed playing golf, bridge, dining out and had a great circle of friends. He loved jazz, Broadway and the outdoors. He was a man of great integrity, compassion and honor. His love of life and sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of generosity, fair mindedness and loyalty to all who loved him. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 am at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.