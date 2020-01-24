Yearsley, Douglas, - 72, of Dorothy, The Right Honorable Douglas MacArthur Yearsley died peacefully at AtlanticCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey on 21 January 2020 at the age of 72. Douglas is survived by his wife Bonnie (Szigethy); his son Michael (Diana); his brothers Elmer and Kevin (Donna); and his grandchildren Joseph, Douglas, and Lillian. He is preceded in death by his father Elmer and mother Elizabeth (Kier/Neff) and his son Andrew. Douglas was born on 6 June 1947 in Somers Point, NJ. He graduated from Vineland Sr. High School in 1965 and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Okinawa, Japan where he served as a reporter for Stars and Stripes and other military newspapers. In January of 1978 he married the love of his life, Bonnie, raised two sons, and lived a great life full of adventure. Douglas worked at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in Cape May Courthouse for more than 30 years. Douglas was a wonderful son, husband, and father who served his community as Township Historian, Committeeman, and Mayor. Douglas was a great patriot and citizen, a good Catholic, a wit, and a card who loved his grandchildren and his dogs. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ from 3-5pm on Sunday 26 January 2020. A funeral Mass will take place prior to burial at 11am on Monday 27 January 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church,42 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dorothy, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.