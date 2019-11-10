Yergey, Cherie, - 46, of Birdsboro, PA passed away October 1, 2019. Cherie was born in Cape May Court House, NJ and moved to Pennsylvania in her early 20's. She loved to bake for the people close to her, whether for her children or taking goodies to her husband's work. She was also devoted to her two black cats: Twilight and Diesel. Cherie is survived by her husband, Ronald Yergey; children James Benson and Kira Yergey; mother, Joanna (James) Bacon and her father, William Benson; stepbrother Jonathan Wilson; and stepsisters: Anita Garner, Jaimee Moore, and Kristyna Weller. She is predeceased by her sister Christina Arsenault. Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2298 Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will start at 11 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
