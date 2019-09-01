Yoa, Harry, - 101, of Ocean City, peacefully slipped away at his home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Harry was born in Philadelphia on March 10, 1918, and was raised in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia. He later moved to Fox Chase. Harry served in the 12th Army Air Force as an engineer and tail gunner on the B25 Mitchell Medium Bomber flying 63 missions over the Mediterranean Theatre. The B25's held an excellent record on hitting their small targets and were given the name, "Bridge Busters". He received multiple medals including the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze stars. During his time of service, Harry married Valerie Ciecka and had two sons. Harry worked for the Septa as a motorman on the Broad St Subway and would regale his friends and family with his many stories of the war and his time on the subway. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie and youngest son, Edward; brothers: George, Frank, and Raymond. After Valerie's death, Harry moved to the shore and enjoyed walking the boardwalk and the high school track. He especially enjoyed being with his grandsons and great-grandsons. Harry is survived by his son, James (Deborah); grandsons: Ted, Andy (Allison) and Mark (Katie); great-grandsons: Alexander, Austin, Cameron, Carter, Cooper Harry, and Chance. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3rd, 11 am at the St Frances Cabrini Church, 2nd and Atlantic Ave, Ocean City. A Viewing will be held in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Alz.org, or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
