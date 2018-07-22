York, Francis Greg, - 63, of Villas, NJ, passed away on July 19, 2018 at Cape Regional Medical Center. Greg was born in Philadelphia to Francis and Catherine York and lived in the Fishtown section. He lived in the Villas area since 1995 and was employed as a store manager with A&P Supermarket, Thriftway and lastly WaWa Market in Wildwood. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and coin collecting. Greg was survived by his son Gregory and wife Cathy York, three sisters, Donna and husband Joe Albeser, Lisa and husband Tommy McGinnis, Kelly and husband Ed Klein and many nieces and nephews and also his beloved cat "Ola". Greg was predeceased by his wife Catherine S. York and his parents. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday July 24 at the Bethel U.M. Church, Route 47, Green Creek, NJ where friends and family may call from 10-11am at the church. Burial will be at Green Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
