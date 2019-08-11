Yorlano, Lorinda D., - It is with a terribly heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Lorinda on July 9, 2019. Born May 5, 1970, to Eric A. and Janis B. Yorlano. A graduate of Delran High School Class of 1988 and graduate of Moore College of Art & Design. Lorinda was the most artistically creative, talented, beautiful, brimming, caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. She worked at Integrity Billing as VP of Business and Innovation, enjoyed bicycle riding, was a recognized fundraiser for the MS Great 8 Bicycle Team, loved gardening and spending time with her extended family, especially Blair with whom she had a special connection. Lorinda was predeceased by her father Eric A. Yorlano. Survived by her mother Janis B. Yorlano of Boynton Beach Florida, brother Eric P. Yorlano and Dr. Nancy Lobby of Palm Beach Florida, brother Todd Yorlano and wife Gabriele of Dade City Florida, sister Sheila Benson and husband Kenny of Hillsborough New Jersey, nieces and nephews, Nicole Ferrazzoli and husband Christopher, Daniel Yorlano, Alexander Yorlano and Blair Benson. Relatives and friends are invited to her Interment on Saturday, September 21, 11:00 AM at the Hillside Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 with a reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers please donate to any of the MS great eight events, they will be riding in Lorinda's honor September 15th in LI, NY.

