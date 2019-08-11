Yorlano, Lorinda D., - It is with a terribly heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Lorinda on July 9, 2019. Born May 5, 1970, to Eric A. and Janis B. Yorlano. A graduate of Delran High School Class of 1988 and graduate of Moore College of Art & Design. Lorinda was the most artistically creative, talented, beautiful, brimming, caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for. She worked at Integrity Billing as VP of Business and Innovation, enjoyed bicycle riding, was a recognized fundraiser for the MS Great 8 Bicycle Team, loved gardening and spending time with her extended family, especially Blair with whom she had a special connection. Lorinda was predeceased by her father Eric A. Yorlano. Survived by her mother Janis B. Yorlano of Boynton Beach Florida, brother Eric P. Yorlano and Dr. Nancy Lobby of Palm Beach Florida, brother Todd Yorlano and wife Gabriele of Dade City Florida, sister Sheila Benson and husband Kenny of Hillsborough New Jersey, nieces and nephews, Nicole Ferrazzoli and husband Christopher, Daniel Yorlano, Alexander Yorlano and Blair Benson. Relatives and friends are invited to her Interment on Saturday, September 21, 11:00 AM at the Hillside Cemetery, 1401 Woodland Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076 with a reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers please donate to any of the MS great eight events, they will be riding in Lorinda's honor September 15th in LI, NY.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.