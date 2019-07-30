Young, Anna L. (nee Lorenzo), - 91, of Linwood, and the Matriarch of her family passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she graduated from Germantown High School in 1946 and attended the Hahnemann University of Medical Technology. Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Lorenzo (nee Milon) and her husband Samuel R. Young. Anna is survived by her daughter Andrea Gillespie (Daniel); her son Robert (Lori); her three sisters Joan Hodgins, Mary Ventresca, Paula Allen; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her beloved puppies. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, August 3rd at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Avenue Linwood; mass of a Christian Burial to follow. Interment will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties at (609) 601-7800. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
