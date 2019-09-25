YOUNG-ARNOLD, ELIZABETH S., - 52, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Cape May Court House to the late Kelly and Betty Bailey Gallner, she was a lifetime resident of South Jersey. She is survived by her children, Brian Howard, Derrik Gallner, David Young, Jr., Michael Young, Kelly Young, Kyle Young, Brittany Young, and Rocco Young; her sisters, Robin Gallner, Kathy Harpster, Kelly Mead, Jackie Gallner, April Griffin, and Donna Gallner; and many grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Green Creek Bethel United Methodist Church, 386 Route 47 South, Green Creek, NJ, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.