Young, BettyLou, - 88, of Margate, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Spring Village Galloway Township, NJ with her beloved husband, George, of 69 years by her side. Born April 25, 1931 in Maryland, BettyLou and George lived in Warminster PA, until moving to Margate, NJ. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and spending her winters in Cocoa Beach, Florida. In addition to her husband George, BettyLou is survived by her two sons Thomas (Lisa), Gary (Karen), six grandchildren and one great grand child. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Agnes and Roy Paul Volkert, and son George. A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Margate Community Church from 2pm - 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Hospice at Spring Village Galloway, 46 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway NJ 08205. "May time and grief pass swiftly - May memories last forever". Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
