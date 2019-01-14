Young, Darry, - 52, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away January 6, 2019. He was born in Palatka, FL and formerly worked at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the SOAR Church, 1324 DeHirsch Ave., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

