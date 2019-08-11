Young, McQuay, - 66, of Atlantic City, was born on April 4, 1953, in Somers Point, NJ to Sarah and Frank Young. He passed away on August 1, 2019. Raised in Atlantic City, he married the love of his life, Denise Eure on April 27th, 1991. He is predeceased by his mother, Sarah (2004), and wife, Denise (2006). McQuay was a pleasure to be around. Known for his candid honesty and good nature he attracted people from all walks of life to him. We will truly miss his laugh, jokes, smile, and hugs. McQuay is survived by his: children, McQuay, Ricky, Chang and Wone; siblings; several grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. We miss you Dad. Funeral services will be 10AM Monday, August 12, 2019, at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment: Fernwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
