Young, Richard C., - 71, of Beesley's Point, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was 71. Born in Hackensack, NJ to the late Dorothy (nee Meier) and Robert G. Young, Jr., he was a 1966 graduate of Ramsey High School and earned his BS from Moravian College in 1970. This of course is where he met the love of his life. In 1970, Dick joined at Shoemaker Lumber Company, working his way up the ladder to become a shareholder and company president, retiring in 2018. He loved his work and his customers. His door was always open. Dick was a curious, active man with many interests. He was a self taught photographer, a woodworker, and avid gardener. His home and his gardens are testament to that. When those things did not consume him, he was on a bike. Surely his friends that he road with twice a week were his second family. Surviving is his wife of nearly 50 years Janet (nee Tarves), his brother Robert Young of Utah, his sister Peggy Ferguson of Texas. His brother in law, Jim Tarves and partner at Shoemaker Lumber predeceased him in 2016. He also leaves his devoted sister in law, Lynne Tarves, his niece, Ellen (nee Tarves) Veltri and many dear friends who he considered his family. His funeral service and interment are private. To view a live stream of the service, type the following web address: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/41401715 Live stream will begin at 12:45, service beginning at 1:00 on Saturday May 16th. Memorial contributions may be made to America's Vet Dogs in Smithtown NY, Beacon Animal Rescue of Upper Township, Humane Society of Ocean City. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
