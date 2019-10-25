Zachary, Sharon T., - 84, formerly of Avalon, NJ passed away October 22, 2019, in West Chester, PA. She was born in Denton, MD to the late Charles and Nell Thompson. Sharon worked as a secretary for various real estate companies and for the Pennsylvania Railroad Company. She was predeceased by her husband, Coy B. Zachary in 2016.Sharon is survived by her children: Scott (Karen) Zachary and Cheryl (John) Rinck; sister Harriett Gossin; and grandchildren: Devyn and Kyle Zachary, and Zachary and Austin Rinck. Funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12 noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.act.alz.org/donate. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
NJ residents will need a REAL ID to fly domestically after Oct. 2020
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
DIRTY CARPETS? SUPERIOR FURNITURE &
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.