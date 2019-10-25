Zachary, Sharon T., - 84, formerly of Avalon, NJ passed away October 22, 2019, in West Chester, PA. She was born in Denton, MD to the late Charles and Nell Thompson. Sharon worked as a secretary for various real estate companies and for the Pennsylvania Railroad Company. She was predeceased by her husband, Coy B. Zachary in 2016.Sharon is survived by her children: Scott (Karen) Zachary and Cheryl (John) Rinck; sister Harriett Gossin; and grandchildren: Devyn and Kyle Zachary, and Zachary and Austin Rinck. Funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12 noon at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at www.act.alz.org/donate. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

