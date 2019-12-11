Zappariello, Gennaro "Jerry", - 91, of Minotola, passed away on Sunday, December 8. Jerry was born in Buena Borough and was the beloved son of the late Antonio and Maria (Cappuccio) Zappariello. He was predeceased by his wife Acursia "Gus" (Pendola) Zappariello; sisters and brothers, Anna Evangelista, Antoinette Lesczyznski, Frank Zappariello, Dominick Zappariello, Josephine Mannino, Margaret Masciarella and Marie Schenck. Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War as a corporal and member of the Military Police stationed in Germany. He held numerous occupations working as a toll collector on the Walt Whitman Bridge, making drapes with his brother, Frank, at Delsea Decorators in Vineland and as a produce clerk at Lincoln and Landis ShopRite. He was also a partner of the Saloon on Route 54 when disco was all the rage. Jerry was most known as a councilman, where he served from 1971 to 1987 in Buena Borough. He held positions of Council President and Director of Public Safety and was instrumental in many initiatives including the expansion of the Police Department and in the creation of the Buena Housing Authority. Even after he officially left office, Jerry was extremely active in politics, helping Republican candidates get elected on both the local and county levels. He was awarded the Atlantic County Republican Committee 2004 Chairman's Seashell Award in appreciation of his untiring and devoted service to the Republican Party. Jerry was inducted into the Buena Borough Hall of Fame in 2016. He will be remembered as a true public servant and assisted many people throughout his lifetime. Jerry was an exceptional baseball player in his youth and was inducted into The Greater Vineland Baseball League Old Timers Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also a big fan of St. Augustine Preparatory School and rarely missed a basketball or baseball game. Jerry especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren row for St. Augustine Prep and Our Lady of Mercy Academy. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Buena Borough Republican Club, American Legion Post 270, V.F.W. Post No. 158, the Sicilian-American Club and the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company. Prior to his illness, he was a devoted and faithful member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish. He is survived by his son, Buena Borough Mayor, David Zappariello, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, and grandchildren, Alanna and Gennaro. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Saturday morning from 9am to 10:45am at Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of jerry may be made to: Buena Borough Emergency Medical Services (EMS), 616 Central Avenue, Minotola, NJ 08341. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
