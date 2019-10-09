Zarycranski, Elaine (nee Boyer), - 92, passed on peacefully at her home in Linwood on October 6, 2019. Elaine was born October 29, 1926 in Atlantic City, to her parents William C. Boyer and Eva Higbee Boyer. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1944; married Michael Zarycranski in 1950; and moved to Linwood in 1956. She was an avid life-long bridge player and enjoyed spending winters in Florida, relaxing and fishing with her sister Lida. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family and reconnecting with friends. Elaine is survived by a son William Zarycranski of Chester Springs, PA; daughters Donna Hartman of Linwood and Deborah Aird of Mt. Airy, MD; a sister Billie Maul of Margate; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Michael and her sister Lida Stella. A memorial service will take place at 2pm Saturday, November 16th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood. Friends may call from 1 to 2pm. Burial will be private at Laurel Memorial Cemetery. Elaine always loved an arrangement of fresh flowers in her home. In lieu of sending flowers, we ask that you purchase a bouquet and enjoy their beauty and Elaine's memory in your home. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
2 doctors, 3 associates charged in ongoing health benefits fraud case
-
Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam resigns after pleading guilty to defrauding charity
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.