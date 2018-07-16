Zarzycki, Ashley Nicole, - 24, of Villas, and her unborn child, passed away tragically on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She is dearly loved and forever missed by her family. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday (July 19th) in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May from 11am until 12 noon with a time of sharing thoughts and memories offered by family and friends beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cem., Lower. Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to: Recovery Addicts of America, Inc., online at www.recoveryadvocates.org Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
