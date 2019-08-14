Zavidowsky, Roslyn , - of Ventnor, passed away on August 10th. Her heart was so big that it encompassed everyone that needed her, loved her, and wanted to be her friend. Roz never complained and had the most beautiful smile to greet anyone that came to see her. She was a beautiful mother who gave every advantage of art, music, and joy to her children. Roz was a teacher for eight years in Philadelphia going into the children's homes to assist them and was a great inspiration to her younger sister who became a teacher too. She had so many friends and they always spoke the same way; how wonderful she was! Roz was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 56 years, Bernard. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her loving sister, Joyce. Graveside services will be held today, Wednesday August 14, at 12:30pm at Alliance Cemetery, 970 Gershal Avenue, Norma, NJ. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to charity of the donor's choice as all causes were important to Roz. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com.

