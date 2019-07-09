Zavorski, Anne M. (nee Mahony) , - 86, of Mays Landing, passed suddenly on July 5, 2019. Lived in West Oak Lane (Philadelphia), Cherry Hill and Mays Landing. She was a 1950 Graduate of Little Flower High School. Married 63 years to John K Zavorski and mother of John (Debbie), Joseph, Mary Anne Nelson (Barry), James (Jennie), Frank (Patti), and Thomas, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 5. A viewing will be held 9am-11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

