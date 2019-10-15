Zeck, Catherine "Kate", - 43, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lankenau Medical Center. Kate fought a courageous 10 year battle with cancer. She inspired all who knew her. She was a passionate soap maker and created her own company "Soap with Hope" sending part of proceeds to the American Cancer Society. Kate is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Elizabeth Willette, Gloria and George Hoynes, and James and Liz Dwyer; Aunts, Anne Brodeen and Susan Dwyer; and Uncles, Michael Willette, Jack Willette, and David Dwyer. Kate is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Elizabeth, Ethan, Carson, and Aidan; her mother, Margaret Dwyer; her father, Lindsey Dwyer (Beverly); her brother, Lindsey Dwyer (Liz); and a host of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. On Friday, October 18th there will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM all taking place at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave., Galloway. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TeamKate Memorial Fund, c/o TD Bank Pitney Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205.

Tags

Load entries