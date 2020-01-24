Zeidner , Clementine , - of Galloway, (nee: DiBernardo) paased away on January 17, 2020. Dear mother of Paula Morss and Ken Zeidner. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Mathews, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Donations can be made in her memory to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205. In the spring, there will be a graveside service at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Kenneth, to whom she was married to for 44 years until his passing in 2007. Friends and relatives will also gather for a luncheon to be held immediately afterwards, date and location to be determined. Please contact pabmo@comcast.net for further details. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

