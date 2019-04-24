Zeigler, Joseph Rusty, - 44, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, awaiting a liver transplant at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia PA. Rusty was born in Cape Regional Medical Center in 1975 to Patricia Delmore Zeigler and David Zeigler. Rusty had a love for all things nature, he had a strong work ethic. Most recently he was a plumber for Cape May County Public Works and worked as a manager at Off The Hook Bait and Tackle as well as Capt. Tate's. He was very much a people person and could make anyone laugh. Rusty was a good man, a good friend, a good husband and a loving father. He loved to go fishing and hunting in his spare time and volunteered at the Full Metal Jacket Gun Range. Rusty was recently preceded in death by sister-in-law Beth Ann Clark. He is survived by his wife, Patricia G. Zeigler and children; Darianna, Alexandra, and Brendan Zeigler; his parents; Patricia Delmore Zeigler, David Zeigler; his sisters, AnneMarie (Brian) Moore, Dena Lynn Zeiger (Thomas Furey); his brothers and sisters-in-law, Rebecca (Martin) Montgomery, Michael Clark, Kenneth Oswald, Valerie (Lenny) Morgan; his nieces and nephews, Damien Clark, Darius Clark, Patricia (Sean) Kleber, Dustyn Kleber, Liam Kleber, Keegan Kleber, Joseph Roach, Nikki Morgan, Andrew Clark, John Montgomery, Connor Moore, Kira Moore, Alyvia Lloyd. He had so many people in his corner and an uncountable amount of friends cheering him on during his final few weeks that he was very grateful to have in his life. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, CMCH, NJ 08210. The viewing will start at 1:30 pm and the service will begin at 3:30pm and a reception will follow services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gift of Life Family House at 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123. Contact information- 1-800-6-FAMILY or info@GiftofLifeFamilyHouse.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
