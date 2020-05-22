Zeigler, Patricia "Patti", - 65, of Rio Grande, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:39pm. Patricia was born at Osteopathic Hospital of Philadelphia on June 15,1954 but has been a resident of Cape May County since moving to Avalon at the age of 13. Patti is predeceased by her only son Joseph "Rusty" Zeigler. She is survived by her husband of 48yrs, David Zeigler; her 2 daughters Annmarie Zeigler Moore (Brian Moore) of York, PA and Dena Zeigler of Rio Grande, NJ; her sister Gloria Cipollono of Villas, NJ; her daughter in law Patricia G. Zeigler; and her grandchildren Darianna Zeigler, Alexandra Zeigler, Brendan Zeigler, Kira Moore, Connor Moore, and Alyvia Lloyd. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Patricia has held many positions in Cape May County in her lifetime making her a very loved and cared for person throughout the community. Anyone who knew her knows her best for her outgoing personality and ability to fight for honesty and integrity in anyone that she came into contact with. Patti was most happy when she was among her family and enjoyed cooking, reading, watching movies, and sitting around the bonfire making smores. Services will be held privately for immediate family only at Radzieta Funeral Home in CMCH, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her memory to "The Gift Of Life Donor Program" through their website www.donors1.org or to 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

