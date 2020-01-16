Zeitschel, Carolyn, - 98, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on December 30, 2019. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice McCabe Goodson in Utica, New York and was born on November 6, 1921. Carolyn graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School in its first graduating class in 1940. She met and married Charles Zeitschel, her husband of 70 years. They lived in many states while Charles served in the Air Force. Carolyn and Charles built their own home in Mays Landing where she lived for over 67 years. Carolyn loved to travel with her husband in their RV where they visited every state except Hawaii and every Canadian Providence. Carolyn and Charles operated Z's Tree Farm for over 40 years and enjoyed interacting with their customers. She loved her flowers and was always tending to her indoor plants and outdoor flower beds. She was fascinated by her hummingbirds and songbirds and enjoyed watching wildlife especially the deer, bears, turkey's and quail. She was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.Carolyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles F. Zeitschel; brother, Charles Goodson; brother-in-law, Victor Bright; nieces, Elizabeth (Betsy) Richards and Donna Goodson; and dear grandson, Jeremy T. Zeitschel. Survivors include her sister, Emma Bright; brother, Walter Goodson (Laura); sister-in-law, Esther Goodson; son, Charles Zeitschel (Jane); daughter, Kathleen Watkins (Larry); son, Walter Zeitschel (Cher Woehl); Saron Zeitschel; three grandchildren, Lauren Hart, Christopher Hart, and Monique Romanelli (Dominic); and four great grandchildren, Jeremy James Zeitschel, Dominique Romanelli, Vivian Romanelli and Lydia Romanelli. She leaves many nephews, nieces and cousins throughout Central New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Tennessee. A private service was held on January 3, 2020 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. Contributions can be made on Carolyn's behalf to the Disabled Veteran's Association of New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.