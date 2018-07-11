Zellman, William C. , - 79, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018. Born and raised on Two Street in Philadelphia, he lived in Waretown, before moving to Little Egg Harbor 18 years ago. Bill served his country honorably during the Vietnam War in the US Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church and worked at the Oyster Creek Power Plant and for Murphy Bus as a Bus Driver after retiring from the power plant. Bill enjoyed music and sports, he was an Eagles and Phillies fan, coached Little League baseball, and participated in the Mummers Parade . He loved animals, spending time with his grandchildren, shopping, and summering with family in Wildwood. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Rita Zellman, sons Bill Zellman (Katrina) of Martinsburg, WV, Stephen Zellman of Stephenson, VA, and Tom Zellman (Kristine) of Tuckerton, daughters Kathleen Rife (Jim) of Bunker Hill, WV, Patty McPhie (Jeff) of Pottstown, PA and Lisa Theriault (Bruce) of West Hartford, CT, brothers Charles and Bob Zellman, sisters Jean Horner and Beatrice Workman and grandchildren Justin, Jake, Benjamin, Erika, Micah, Andrea, Jackson, Amelia Rose, Colter, Matthew, Noah, Avery, Philip, Emily and Aiden and great grandson Jude. Viewing hours will be held on Sunday July 15, 2018 from 4 to 6pm and Monday July 16 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. For driving directions or condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ at www.deborahfoundation.org
