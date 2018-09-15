Zemaitatis, Anthony Raymond, - 85, of EHT formerly of Moorestown and Longport, NJ passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Ray was born in Camden NJ, graduated Woodbury HS a top basketball player. A loyal 65 year member of Philadelphia Local 692 Sprinkler Fitter union and 25 year owner of Haddon Fire Protection Co. Inc. of Gloucester City NJ. Survived by loving wife Grace née Castagna; daughter Sharon Rae; stepchildren Debra (Dennis) Dulin, Darcel (Lee) Scanny, Darryl (Di Eva); also grandchildren Michael Z, Steven, Michael J, Tyler, Kyle, Devon, Douglas, Alexander and Daniel. Survived by sister Vickey (Hanson); brothers Stephen (Maryanne), Thomas (Sue); and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Anthony was predeceased by parents, Stella and Frank; siblings Elaine, Francis, Rose and Barbara. Anthony was an avid traveler, hunter, sports and history fan and we are forever blessed for having Anthony in our lives. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or Jefferson Pancreatic Cancer Research 125S. 9th Suite 600, Philadelphia. PA 19107. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm on Monday, September 17th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment and prayer service will follow at the mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
