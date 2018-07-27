Zenglin, III, Victor "Villa's Vic", - 34, of Villas, passed away on Tuesday, July 24th at Lepores' Pond. Born in Philadelphia, Victor was an area resident most of his life who worked as a landscaper in the Cape May County area. He enjoyed crabbing and horticulture, hanging out with his friends, bonfires, and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Jr (2017). Victor is survived by his mother, Andrea Zenglin, brother Robert Soulsby, sisters Debbie (Frank) Kirk, Victoria Cole, Cheryl (Barry) Roxberry and Andrea "Ang" Zenglin, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday July 29th, 2018 from 1pm 2pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; burial will be private. A GoFundMe account has been created. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
