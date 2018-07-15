Zepfel, Charles, - of Harvest, AL, passed on Wednesday July 11, 2018 at age 71.Born and raised in Egg Harbor City, son of Charles and Elizabeth Zepfel, he graduated from St. Nicholas Grammer School and Oakcrest High School, class of 1964.Chuck joined the US Army in 1968 and after basic training in Electronics Communications Repair Parts Specialist was assigned to Viet Nam. He was honorably discharged in 1974. He continued to work for US Army with Material Command Logistics Support Activity (LOGSA) based at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama until retirement at SP5 ranking. Chuck continued living in Alabama enjoying getting together with his Army buddies and watching his beloved NASCAR races cheering on Dale Earnhadt, Jr and Martin Truex, JR. He is survived by sisters, Patricia Doerr, Charlene Duberson and Carol Zepfel, also many nieces and nephews and his friends Roddy Yager and John Earle Chambers and his many Army friends in Alabama. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City at 10AM. After services, internment will be in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Atlantic County Park in Mays Landing. Memorial Donations can be sent to Wounded Warriors. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.