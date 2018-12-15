Ziegler, Gwendolyn Marie, - 46, of Egg Harbor Township, beloved Daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away suddenly this week. Born January 14th, 1971. Gwendolyn is a graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School. She is a former member of Lucille Russo troupe sharing and donating her musical talents on March of Dimes telethons. She received excellent vocal training with friend and teacher Sal Dupree. She enjoyed singing and dancing, as well as watching musicals and theatre. Gwendolyn is survived by her Father Charles R. Ziegler, Sr(stepmother Dorothy Ziegler), Mother MaryCarole Maguire(preceded by Dad James Maguire), Brothers: Charles Ziegler, Robert Ziegler and Stephen Ziegler. Her children Son Cody Watson, daughters MaryCarole McKenzie and Emily Daletto and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.Memorial services will be held at Mission Point Church, 900 New York Ave, Somers Point NJ on December 19th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her honor/memory to Saint Jude's Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be made to: www.Adams-Perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.