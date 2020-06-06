Ziegler Jr, Charles (Ziggy), - 58, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away on April 23rd, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and his faithful cat Oliver. Ziggy is survived by his parents Mary C Maguire (Jim Maguire) and Charles R Ziegler Sr (Dorothy Ziegler) and his brothers Stephen and Robert Ziegler. Ziggy's sister Gwen Ziegler greeted him at the gates in heaven when he arrived. His longtime partner and best friend Jeanette Daiker was by his side and cared for him until the end. His children Mike, Pat, Jason, Ryan, Amber, Brittany, Kelly, and Tori and his 12 grandchildren will miss him dearly. Ziggy was a hardworking carpenter for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time outside with friends listening to his country music while his grandchildren played in the yard. Ziggy had a large family that included many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Ziegler, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries