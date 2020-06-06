Ziegler Jr, Charles (Ziggy), - 58, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away on April 23rd, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and his faithful cat Oliver. Ziggy is survived by his parents Mary C Maguire (Jim Maguire) and Charles R Ziegler Sr (Dorothy Ziegler) and his brothers Stephen and Robert Ziegler. Ziggy's sister Gwen Ziegler greeted him at the gates in heaven when he arrived. His longtime partner and best friend Jeanette Daiker was by his side and cared for him until the end. His children Mike, Pat, Jason, Ryan, Amber, Brittany, Kelly, and Tori and his 12 grandchildren will miss him dearly. Ziggy was a hardworking carpenter for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time outside with friends listening to his country music while his grandchildren played in the yard. Ziggy had a large family that included many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.