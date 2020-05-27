Ziegler, Mildred Jean, - of Tuckerton, passed peacefully at home on May 23, 2020. She was born April 6, 1928. Jean loved to quilt, sew, knit, crochet, design, and create just about anything. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed gardening, the beach, reading, and spending time with her family and precious puppy Princess. Jean was our Mom and the "Matriarch" of our family, there are three of us ~ David Rueth (Olga), Michael Rueth (Judy), and Carole Ziegler-Bush (Danny). Our mom was much more than a "Mother in Law" to our three amazing spouses, her son in law Danny and her daughters in law Olga and Judy. She would have wanted them mentioned twice because they were so special to her! She was affectionately known as "G-Mom" to her 5 Grandchildren who she adored! Michael Rueth (Molly), Rachel Roy (Jon), Heather Rueth, Christopher Rueth (Dana), and Daniel Bush and her 4 Great-Grand Children, Colin and Brayden Rueth, and Amelia and Ian Roy. She will be fondly remembered as "Aunt Jean" to her 3 nieces and nephews, James Conley (Dawn), Scott Conley (Kathy), and Alicia DiPietroatoni (Vince) and 3 Great Nieces and Nephews, Nickolas Conley, Kelly Conley, and James Conley. "Sister" to James Early Conley (Ann), and "friend" to countless many over the years. The above "titles" were the only ones that mattered to our Mom. She was known to say, "they are the only titles that really mean anything when you are gone". "Don't mark the beginning and the end dates, just celebrate the dash in the middle, LIFE is about that little dash!". We will all miss her immensely, treasure our memories, and celebrate her life! Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
