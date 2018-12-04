Zielinski, Marie F., - 89, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, Pa in 1929 she graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls and had attended Pierce Business School. Marie had worked as an Office Supervisor for Bell Telephone in Philadelphia, Pa. She married Joseph Corso, Sr. and lived in Overbrook, Pa until 1969 when she moved to Haddon Heights, NJ. She was the program chairperson of the Women's Club of Haddon Heights, Circolo Italiano and the Sweet Adeline's Choral Group. Marie was a longtime member of St. Rose R. C. Church in Haddon Heights, NJ. She married John Zielinski and lived in West Chester, Pa. She later moved to Sea Isle City where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, AARP and the Garden Club. An avid reader, she enjoyed playing the piano, listening to the symphony, Tai chi and exercising. One of her favorite things to do was playing with her granddaughter and spending time with her family. She was a beautiful person both inside and out and made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Surviving are her loving children: Nina Rosu (husband Mincea), sons: Joseph Corso (girlfriend Elizabeth Coleman) and Christopher Corso (wife Susan) and grandchildren: Caitlin Corso, Lucia and Christopher Corso, Christian and Rada Rosu. Friends may call Thursday, December 6, 2018, from 6 until 8 o'clock in the evening at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, December 7, 2018, at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 44th Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9am from 10:45am. Burial will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to either Shriner Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19146 or South Jersey Field of Dreams, 1000 Bay Drive, West Atlantic City, NJ 08234. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.