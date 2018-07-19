Zielski, Helen, - 88, of Bass River Twp., NJ, passed away at home on Sunday July 15, 2018. Viewing will be on Thursday July 19, 2018 from 7 to 9pm and Friday July 20 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Mass will also be on Friday at 11am at St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Full obituary at www.maxwellfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.