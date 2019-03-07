ZINKEWICH, Fred, - 65, of Cape May, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, peacefully in his home. He was born September 14, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA. He was predeceased by his father, Fred Zinkewich and his mother, Anna Travis Johnson. Fred is survived by his three daughters, Carla Drake, Rebecca Strickland and Lauren Zinkewich; his four grandchildren, Jennifer, Ava, Teddy and Abby; his sister, Anna Bathurst and brother, Mark Zinkewich. Fred was a retired roofer who owned and operated Cape May Roofing. Fred had a huge heart and a smile that was contagious. He loved music and was known for his dancing skills, you could always find him dancing to Motown/Oldies. Fred will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Funeral services will be private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
