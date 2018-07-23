Zizzamia, Vito Mario, - 82, of West Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on July 19, 2018. Vito was born in Camden, NJ, to the late Rocco and Lucia Curcio Zizzamia. He was an area resident since 1999 and spent summers here since 1957. After joining the Airforce in 1955, Vito married Ellen Conover on May 2, 1956. Vito began his career as an engineer for RCA, soon after, he took a position with General Electric working on the Apollo Air Space Program. He retired from PECO of Philadelphia in 1998. He spent his days playing golf, working around his home, especially landscaping, and spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cape May, NJ. Vito is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen Conover Zizzamia, three sons, Vito, Jr. and wife Mary Zizzamia, Michael and wife Allison Zizzamia and John and wife Alaine Zizzamia, three daughters, Victoria Brennan, Patricia Tocco and partner Debra Bunch and Mary Ellen and husband Glenn Habina, seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Anthony and wife Rina Zizzamia and sister Felicia Safaryn-Turner and husband Frank. Vito was predeceased by two grandsons, Thomas Michael Brennan and Glenn Habina, III and two brothers, John and Nicholas Zizzamia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 26th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 520 Lafayette St., Cape May, NJ where friends will be received from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Camden Catholic High School, 300 Cuthbert Blvd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or Journey Hospice, 6712 Washington Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ. 08234. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
