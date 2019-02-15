Zompa, Luciano Antonio, - 95, known by family and friends as Gene, passed away on February 12, 2019. Born Jan 7, 1924 in Providence, Rhode Island, Gene spent his adult life in Atlantic City and Ventnor NJ. After 72 years of marriage, he is survived by the love of his life, Rose D. (Giglia) Zompa. and his children Eugene (Susan) Zompa, Guy (Patty) Zompa, Lorraine (John) Richmond, and Lisa (Gery) Nietupski, grandchildren Guy, Jr, Tim (Giselle), Trevor (Christie), Kristen, Nicole, Anabelle, and great-grandchildren Zoey, and Luke. He is also survived by his two older sisters Rose and Claire. He is predeceased by his oldest daughter Linda Zompa Freedman, his parents Gaetano and Cesearina (Celia) Zompa, as well as 4 of his siblings, Mary, Pat, Anna, and Honey. Gene grew up working on his family farm, taking produce to market before heading to school each day. He graduated from Cranston High School and even though he was under age had his mother sign for him so he could do his duty and enlist in the Army Air Force. He served as a Sgt. in Europe in World War II as an ROMG, a radio operator mechanic gunner. Gene landed by boat in Algiers, Africa before serving in Italy and the US. Memories of Italy are living in tents with water everywhere. Before shipping out Gene did his basic training in Atlantic City where he met his future bride at a USO dance on Steel Pier. They fell in love through their correspondence during the war and made plans to marry. That's what they did in 1946 right after he came home. They lived in Rhode Island for a short time where Linda the first of their five children was born. He attended Brown University on the GI bill. They settled in Atlantic City where Gene went to Atlantic City Business College/NJ College of Commerce. He was a sales person for Sun Ray Drugs, delivered Coca Cola, and was a Prudential Insurance agent. In the 1950's Gene and Rose owned and operated the Providence Hotel on Georgia Avenue. Gene was very friendly and enjoyed talking with visitors from all over who came to vacation in Atlantic City, many of them coming back year after year to either stay at the hotel or just to park in the lot and say hi before they headed to the beach or boardwalk. They later purchased the apartment building next door at 21 North Georgia where they would spend the next 4 decades before moving to Ventnor. In retirement he enjoyed working part time as a mutual clerk at area race tracks, where he remembers once taking a bet from Princess Grace Kelly. In his later years, he loved going to the casino with Rose. When getting to the casino was no longer possible, in his 80's and 90's he discovered free online slot machines and spent hours in front of his laptop, building up his virtual billions. Also in his later years, Gene thoughtfully and faithfully prayed twice a day for the cares and worries of his loved ones. He would often check on situations to see how they were developing. He would assign a number to each intention and tick them off on his fingers. His prayers were always answered. Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate on Saturday, February 16th, 11 am with a funeral Mass at 12 noon. A military burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
