ZOOK, Anne M. (nee Iaconangelo), - 96, of West Cape May, Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on June 17, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she lived most of her life in Wildwood. Anne graduated from Wildwood High School Class of 1943. She worked as a clerk for the ACME Supermarkets for many years and later worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Milton Walker of Wildwood for 20 years. Upon her retirement, Anne moved to West Cape May. She was predeceased by her husband, George A. Zook and her son, Frank Zook. Anne is survived by her sister, Marie Iaconangelo; her daughter-in-law, Mary Zook Fisher and grandson, Brian Zook. Anne's graveside funeral service is being held privately. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
