Zoyac, George Michael, - 55, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away tragically in France on March 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Marlene and George Zoyac and his stepson Alex McStravick. George leaves behind his beloved wife , Valerie, and step son ,Mario Lagana, brother Stephen (Patty) Zoyac of Hammonton, sister Susan ( Tommy) Hollywood of Mullica Hill , nephews Stephen ,Hunter and Trenton and many aunts , uncles , cousins and his much loved extended family in the UK . George graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Vineland, NJ and received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Stockton University and most recently employed by Atlanticare PACE program. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Fusion Church in Somers Point. His many interests made him faithful friends with so many. He was passionate about the outdoors skiing, hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling afar, fine foods, his Philly sport teams, MCFC and his precious Calvin. His sense of humor was infectious and he had great excitement for life. Everyone of us have a purpose for being here! George gave everything he had to serve others and the Lord well- he loved us and we so loved him. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday March 23 10:30 11:30am with a memorial service at 11:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Family flowers only. Donations to Fusion Church Somers Point 701 New Hampshire Avenue, Somers Point, NJ 08244. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.