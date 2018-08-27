Zuccarino, John P., - of Linwood, unexpectedly passed away on Friday August 24, 2018. John was born in Atlantic City, NJ, the son of the late John and Jean (Talarico) Zuccarino. He was the loving and devoted husband of 62 years of Josephine T. (Bartolini) Zuccarino. John was a graduate of Atlantic City High School following which he bravely served his country in the U.S. Army. After his discharge he met and married Josephine on September 8, 1956. John worked for Selective Insurance Company of Branchville, NJ as a claims adjustor. He then worked for Crema Hammel and Chris Ferry Insurance Agency as an insurance agent and account executive for over 20 years. He was member of Chapter 10 of the DAV and Absecon Salt Water Fish Club and former member of the Sons of Italy and UNICO. John enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. He was a boating and radio control enthusiast and was known for writing the poem "The Eagle". John will be missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife; Josephine T. Zuccarino, sons; Don Giovanni Zuccarino aka John D. Zuccarino, Paul J. (Dina) Zuccarino, grandchildren; Todd, Lucy, Scott, Julia, Christa, Sara (Dan) Dreher, sister; Jean (Jack) Thompson, and cousin; Louise Palmentieri as well as many other cousins. John's wishes were always believing in living a happy life and enjoying every moment. Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday August 29, 2018 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood, NJ 08221. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:00am until time of Mass. Final commendation and fair well will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays landing, NJ. Military Honors to be presented by Last Salute Honor Guard. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of John, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
