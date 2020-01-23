Zulker, Page Ann (Owsley), - 57, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at home after battling breast cancer for 9 years. She was born on January 13, 1963, Kokomo, Indiana. She was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1981 and married James Zulker on May 9, 1992. Page was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Olivet School for 19 years. She also served as President of her Support Staff Union, as well as Co-Vice-President of the Pittsgrove Education Association. She adored the students at Olivet School and enjoyed her daily interactions with them. One of her favorite things to do was to share a joke of the day with the staff and students. In fact, her sense of humor is how most would describe her. She always found the rainbow in the darkest of times. Page lived life to the fullest each day. The simple things such as family, friends, the beach, angels, dancing, and humor was what truly made her happy. She was so thankful to be blessed with her adoring husband James, her children, and beautiful grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, James Zulker of Pittsgrove; children, Kayla (Anthony) of Buena and Zachary of Pittsgrove; her parents, Wayne Sr. and Catherine Owsley of Buena; siblings, Pamela Owsley and Wayne Owsley Jr; father-in-law, Leroy "Zip" Zulker (Lilian) of Florida; mother-in-law, Mary Whisler of Buena; grandchildren, Izabella Lewis (age 9), Bryce Ward (age 8), Maci Lewis (age 1) and 8 nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9 am to 10:45 am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church, 504 S. West Ave. Minotola, NJ 08341. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 1300 Tuckahoe Road Newfield, NJ 08344. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Olivet Elementary School, Attention: Maria Ricci, 235 Sheep Pen Road Pittsgrove, NJ 08318. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
