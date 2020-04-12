Zurlo, Frank G., - 88, of Barnegat Light, formerly of Yardley died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Chandler Hall. He was 88. Born in New York City, he later moved to Yardley and graduated from Morrisville High School in 1951. He then received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Penn State. Mr. Zurlo was a 7th-grade science teacher at Morrisville High School for 38 years until retiring in 1989. He was also a former Athletic Director at Morrisville. For the past 31 years, Frank has been a permanent resident of Barnegat Light, NJ and member of St. Peter's at the Light Episcopal Church. Frank was a life long avid fisherman. Mr. Zurlo is survived by his long time companion, Joan Stacy; his children, Lisa Zurlo-Waltz (James) and Christopher G. Zurlo (Suzanne); granddaughters, Kristina Zurlo (fiancé, Nick Parto) and Kelsey Waltz and his great-granddaughter, Liliana Parto. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

