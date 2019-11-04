Bears Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles players celebrate after a turnover by the Chicago Bears during the final minute of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles built a 19-0 lead and nearly saw it slip away.

Five quick postgame thoughts on their 22-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field:

Settling for three

The Eagles settled for a pair of 28-yard Jake Elliott field goals on their first two drives, and with better decision-making and play-calling on a couple of third-and-goal situations, they might have taken a bigger lead early on.

On the first, Carson Wentz had a lane to scramble and could have reached the end zone, but he planted himself in the pocket and was sacked by Bears tackle Eddie Goldman. On the second, Wentz threw a quick screen pass to Miles Sanders, who was lined up wide to the left. The Bears swarmed him for a 3-yard loss. Against a better team with a better quarterback — that is to say, against just about any NFL quarterback other than Mitchell Trubisky — the Eagles can't afford to squander such opportunities.

Why is Sendejo here?

As the first half neared its end, Trubisky scrambled for a first down and slid to the ground to give himself up, and Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo committed a galactically dumb penalty by spearing him.

Sendejo isn't fast or heady, and his reckless style of play led him to collide with Avonte Maddox last month in Green Bay — a hit that sidelined Maddox until Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes edgy, tough players, but Sendejo too often crosses the line separating "edgy" from "careless."

Just drop it

The wide-receiver position is an utter mess for the Eagles at the moment.

Alshon Jeffery has contracted the same case of Dropfluenza that has afflicted Nelson Agholor; Jeffery dropped three passes Sunday, each of which would have likely given the Eagles a first down. DeSean Jackson made a brief appearance in the first quarter, his first action since Week 2 in Atlanta, but soon left with an abdomen injury. Mack Hollins had his fifth straight game without a catch; Wentz didn't target him even once Sunday. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick this year, rarely gets on the field. Sanders might be the team's best wide receiver, and he's not a wide receiver.

Wentz isn't the problem

Wentz was excellent on the Eagles' final possession, completing four third-down passes for first downs to extend the drive and melt the clock.

He still holds the ball too long on a few too many plays, but he completed 67% of his passes and threw for 239 yards and a touchdown Sunday, generally taking what an excellent Bears defense gave him.

What it all means

The Eagles are 5-4 entering their week off, ahead of two of the most challenging games left on their schedule: home games against the Patriots and Seahawks. Their schedule lightens up considerably after that. Split those two games, and they can still get themselves into the playoffs.

Tags

Load comments