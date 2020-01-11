The Ocean City High School girls basketball team outlasted Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.

Marlee Brestle and Emma Finnegan each scored four points in overtime as the Red Raiders won 48-38.

Sierra Hegh of EHT sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Finnegan led Ocean City (3-5) with 11, while Lauren Baxter led EHT (2-5) with 11.

Ocean City 6 11 9 10 12 – 48

EHT 8 10 9 9 2 - 38

OC – Fenton 8, Jackson 4, Mazzitelli 4, Carey 3, Brestle 9, Mirsky 4, Finnegan 11

EHT – Baxter 10, Perdomo 5, A. Zinckgraf 2, Israel 3, K. Zinckgraf 2, Hegh 9, Pomatto 7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments