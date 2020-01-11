The Ocean City High School girls basketball team outlasted Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.
Marlee Brestle and Emma Finnegan each scored four points in overtime as the Red Raiders won 48-38.
Sierra Hegh of EHT sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Finnegan led Ocean City (3-5) with 11, while Lauren Baxter led EHT (2-5) with 11.
Ocean City 6 11 9 10 12 – 48
EHT 8 10 9 9 2 - 38
OC – Fenton 8, Jackson 4, Mazzitelli 4, Carey 3, Brestle 9, Mirsky 4, Finnegan 11
EHT – Baxter 10, Perdomo 5, A. Zinckgraf 2, Israel 3, K. Zinckgraf 2, Hegh 9, Pomatto 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.