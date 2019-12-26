Math Civics & Sciences 72, Ocean City 49
Nisine Poplar sank 13 of 18 shots and scored 32 points to lead the winners in this Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase game.
Gannon Brady scored 14 for Ocean City, which dropped to 1-2.
Ocean City 8 9 13 19 – 49
Math Civics & Sciences 18 15 23 16 – 72
OC – Finnegan 7, Brady 14, Repetti 3, Rhodes 9, Hoag 7, Burns 3, Rauner 2, Drain 4
MCS – Middleton 5, Poplar 32, Barron 4, Jones 20, Wood 3, Johnson 1, Edwards 5, Fleming 2
