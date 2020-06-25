High school lights during Covid19

The lights were turned on at the Egg Harbor Township football stadium to honor seniors who cannot be in school for their last year due to COVID-19, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. EHT is joining high school around the region in honoring the 12th grade class in this way during the crisis. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

School board, public seek changes to EHT High School graduation plans: “You’ve got to find a way to include the parents in one of the most important things they have done for their son or daughter,” board member Ray Ellis said during Tuesday’s online workshop meeting. “Please do not deprive these parents of their gift.”

Absecon man charged after Atlantic City protest to be released pending trial: Na’im Nixon, 28, was charged May 31 with riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order. His attorney is planning to speak with prosecutors about dropping or reducing the charges, calling it a “case of mistaken identity.”

South Jersey corrections officer served removal charges as officials investigate video mocking George Floyd's death: A video circulating on social media from the June 8 Franklin Township protest shows a man kneeling on the back of another’s neck in the way Floyd was handled by Minneapolis police. The officer worked at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township and participated in filming the video.

Ocean Casino Resort is ready to welcome guests back to Atlantic City: With enhanced health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, Ocean executives said they believe the casino will be a safe environment when the doors open to the public next week.

Travelers to N.J., N.Y., Conn. required to quarantine: Travelers from more than a half-dozen states, including Florida and Texas, will be asked to quarantine for 14 days to prevent case surges like those seen in their home states.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gestures as he speaks about reopening the state to phase 2 during the coronavirus briefing in Trenton, N.J. Monday, June 15, 2020.

