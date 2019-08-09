Why sit back and watch when you can have fun while watching the Airshow? Head to Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort for games of all kinds — virtual golf, baseball, dodgeball, hockey, football and more — plus enjoy $1 wings, $2 sliders, and $15 pitchers of pomegranate sangria and $15 buckets of domestic beer at the massive bar overlooking the ocean. If you’re staying at the resort, head to Eclipse, Ocean’s family-friendly pool for guests only, for a poolside view of the airshow. When the airshow is over, keep the party going with Wine Down Wednesday at High Water Wine Bar. Located at 500 Boardwalk Go to TheOceanAC.com for more.
