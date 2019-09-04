March Madness Sports Betting

The William Hill Sports Book at Ocean Resort Casino was filled with fans watching the first games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday afternoon. For more photos from March Madness, check out the gallery with this story at PressofAC.com.

Ocean Casino Resort is kicking off the football season with a property-wide tailgate party and pep rally on Saturday, including a live ESPN 97.3 remote broadcast. At 7 p.m., join the pep rally at the Firepits @ Lobby Bar and celebrate with a live DJ, trivia, cheerleaders, Bud Lite Girls, ESPN Sports Patrol and giveaways.

